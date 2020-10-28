Police investigate Coleraine assault

Incident occurred as man was walking along Railway Road towards Lodge Road

Police investigate Coleraine assault
Damian Mullan

Damian Mullan

POLICE in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a man in the town.

The assault occurred as the man was walking along Railway Road, towards Lodge Road, at approximately 8pm on Friday October 16.

Two males approached the man from behind and then punched and kicked him.

The victim, aged in his twenties, was subsequently treated at hospital for injuries sustained in the attack.

Both suspects are reported to have been wearing grey hooded tops.

One of the suspects is reported to have worn black trainers.

Constable Reid is appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or has information about what occurred, to contact police in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 2322 of 16/10/20.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

