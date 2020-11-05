JUST IN: Fire at Kerr Street in Portrush

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Thursday 5 November 2020 14:01
MOTORISTS are advised to avoid Kerr Street in Portrush which is currently closed due to a fire at a property in the area this afternoon (Thursday, November 5). Please seek alternative routes for your journey.
