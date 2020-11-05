JUST IN: Fire at Kerr Street in Portrush

JUST IN: Fire at Kerr Street in Portrush
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MOTORISTS are advised to avoid Kerr Street in Portrush which is currently closed due to a fire at a property in the area this afternoon (Thursday, November 5). 

Please seek alternative routes for your journey. 

 

