'Disappointment' as KRD Credit Union announce job losses: continued use of furlough scheme 'unethical'

NEWS that KRD Credit Union have made a significant part of their workforce redundant less than two months before Christmas has been greeted with dismay and disappointment.

Describing the loss of the six jobs as “regrettable” General Manager Claire Doherty said that “enhancements in technology” and “significant” changes to many members needs due to COVID, meant that “roles were no longer there”, adding that it would be “unethical” to continue to use the government furlough scheme because of this.

Ballymoney DUP Councillor John Finlay described the news as “devastating” for the affected workers to lose their jobs in the run up to Christmas.

“Very disappointing for all” was Sinn Fein Cllr Leanne Peacock's reaction adding that KRD's “dedicated staff” provided an “excellent service".

KRD have offices in Kilrea and Dunloy, and moved their Ballymoney office from Castle Street up to a fine new purpose built building on Main Street just before lock-down.

Commenting, Claire Doherty said: “Across the organisation, a total of six notice of redundancies have taken place.

“These redundancies are due to enhancements in technology. KRD Credit Union members are now utilising more than ever the online services, eg online membership joining, on line loan applications, electronic fund transfer, electronic document signing and uploading and for online bill payments etc!”

Ms Doherty continued: “KRD utilised the furlough scheme from April 20 right up until mid July and the decision has been made not to use the government funding further to pay for roles that are no longer there.

“This would have been unethical and an unfair practice and would add pressure to an already strained government resource.

“Many of our members needs have changed significantly due to the Covid Impact and the response from members who now use the on line processes is very positive.”

Ms Doherty continued: “Recognising this as a permanent change this in turn triggered difficult decisions to be made by the Board of Directors and the Senior Management team.

“It is our duty to ensure that KRD Credit Union Ltd is viable for the long term in order to support our community.

“The job losses are of course regrettable, however they are necessary as some roles are now totally removed from the daily workload.

“We have worked closely with our staff to reach this point and we are thankful for their input to the whole process. No time is a good time for redundancies - however to ensure KRD Credit Union Ltd is capable of providing this essential financial service to our members, and for all the Christmases to come, these difficult decisions were necessary.”

