Police appeal for witnesses

POLICE in Causeway Coast and Glens are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal RTC on the Benvardin Road in Ballymoney which occurred just after 4pm on Monday afternoon (November 16).

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s died in the collision between a car and a telehandler.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “We are particularly interested in speaking with the driver of a dark coloured car which initially stopped at the scene as this driver may be able to assist us with our inquires.

"I am also appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in this area on Monday afternoon who may have captured dash-cam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1317 16/11/20.”