Virtual events free to enjoy and available from comfort of your own home

Musicians Willie Drennan Ian Burrows and John Trotter will lead an evening of traditional music, song, and Ulster-Scots rhyme

By Damian Mullan

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is celebrating Ulster Scots Language Week with a concert by acclaimed musician Willie Drennan and storytelling from Janice Witherspoon.

The virtual events are free to enjoy and will be available to view from the comfort of your own home on Thursday November 26.

