Mallon agrees £1.23million to safeguard City of Derry Airport



INFRASTUTCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed £1.23million in additional support for City of Derry Airport.

This short term support grant, which is based on 50% of the airport’s deficit for this financial year, is to help City of Derry Airport to remain operational.

This measure of support follows intervention provided earlier in the year to assist the airport to remain open during the Covid-19 emergency.

Minister Mallon said: “Our airports connect people and places and their importance in these times of restricted movement must be maintained.

“I recognise the vital role that City of Derry Airport plays as a gateway to the North West.

"While my powers in relation to airports are limited, I have been working alongside my Executive colleagues to ensure that the City of Derry Airport is supported to remain open at this time of economic challenge.

“For an island community, airports are needed to facilitate essential travel including people who have to travel for work including those providing urgent medical care. They are also an important gateway for the arrival of essential goods and medicines into the North.

“I acknowledge that other airports are also facing challenges as a result of Covid-19. Urgent consideration is also being given by the Executive to support for Belfast City and Belfast International Airports.

"I remain committed to working with Executive colleagues and our local airports to ensure we protect the connectivity we as an island rely on,” added the minister.