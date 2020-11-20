House searched in Ballymoney under Terrorism Act

TODAY, Friday, officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) searched a house in the Ballymoney area under the Terrorism Act, during which a number of items were seized.



Detective Inspector Brennan said: “Today officers carried out a planned search of this property in an operation targeting the suspected criminality linked to North Antrim UDA.



“This search is further evidence that the PCTF remains committed to investigating all aspects of criminality being carried out by those purporting to be operating under the convenient flag of a paramilitary organisation.

"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.



“I would encourage anyone with information about any type of paramilitary organised criminality to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”