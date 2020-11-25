Former Justice Minister condemns Coleraine shooting

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has described last night’s shooting in Coleraine as a 'despicable act of violence' that has no place in society.

A man in his 30s was shot through the door of his house in the Churchlands Road area of the town. Two men were later seen running in the direction of Winston Way.

“This is the third shooting in Coleraine in a matter of months, showing a brazen disregard for life,” said the former justice minister.

“That these attacks have been happening in built-up areas undoubtedly creates fear among the local community.

“An attack of this nature is unwelcome and never justified.

"Undoubtedly, local people are worried. Young families and older people live in this area and these abhorrent actions undoubtedly affect the entire community.

“Police are continuing their investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident call police on 101," she added.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has also condemned the attack.

“I condemn the gun attack in the Heights area of Coleraine which has left a man in hospital," she said.

“There is no place for guns on our streets or actions like this.

“These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to police," she added.