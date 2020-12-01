Number of items seized in Ballymoney house search

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

OFFICERS from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) searched a house in the Ballymoney area this morning (Tuesday, December 1) where they seized a number of items.

PCTF Detective Inspector Brennan said: “Today’s planned search, conducted under the Terrorism Act, is part of an operation targeting suspected criminality linked to North Antrim UDA. A sum of cash and a number of electronic items were seized. 

“Today's search is further evidence that the PCTF remains committed to investigating all aspects of criminality being carried out by those purporting to be operating under the convenient flag of a paramilitary organisation. 

"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities. They are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit whatever circumstances they can for their own gain.

“I would encourage anyone with information about any type of paramilitary organised criminality to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

