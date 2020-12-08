BREAKING: First Covid vaccination in NI

Criminal gangs offer nothing 'but fear and misery' says police chief
Sister Joanna Sloan (left) becomes the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Tuesday morning.
THE first Covid-19 vaccination in Northern Ireland has been administered.
Sister Joanna Sloan - who will head up the vaccine roll out in Belfast - received the jab just after 8am on Tuesday at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
Health Minister Robin Swann described the vaccinations as 'a game changer.'
More to follow...