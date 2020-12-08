Criminal gangs offer nothing 'but fear and misery' says police chief

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens District Commander, Superintendent Ian Magee, is asking the local community to continue to work with and support his officers and staff following an escalation in criminal activity in recent months.

“This year has also seen a marked increase in activity linked to criminal gangs in our District," he explained.

"Regardless of the title they give themselves, they represent no-one but their own self-interests.

"They have shown themselves to be capable of attempted murder, intimidation and being deeply involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs. They offer nothing to the communities in our District but fear and misery.

"This year, we have worked closely with colleagues from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt their illegal actions through the proportionate and legal powers available to us, including intelligence led stop and search activity.

“We are in no doubt that this focused proactive action has prevented crimes being committed. However, we can not be complacent.

"Residents in Dervock, Coleraine and Limavady have already suffered too much disruption as these criminals gangs fight amongst themselves to attain power and control over communities.

"As your police service we find this unacceptable and we must do more. And we make the same ask of elected and local representatives, and of the wider community.

“It can be difficult to speak up when the people who are holding your community back live on the same street, or their children attend the same school as yours.

"However, nothing will change until we start working together and I am asking our Local Policing Teams, Neighbourhood Officers, District Support Team, and others to redouble their efforts to provide the community with the confidence and reassurance they need to come forward.

“If you are concerned about criminality of any kind in your community please speak to us. You can ring us on 101 or contact your local Neighbourhood Officer directly.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”