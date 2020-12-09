Two people scammed out of over £40,000 in Armagh

POLICE are investigating two incidents of fraud in Armagh yesterday (Tuesday) where two individuals were scammed out of a large sum of money which amounted to over £40,000.



Both individuals reported that they had received a call from someone claiming that they work for a computer software company.



Inspector Ruston said two incidents of fraud involving an individual purporting to be from a company support team had been reported.



He added, “The caller then convinced the two people to download the software which allowed access to their accounts.



“Between the two frauds, one of the individuals has been scammed out of more than £40,000, while the other was scammed out of around £3,500.



"Unfortunately, two people have lost significant amounts of money at the hands of fraudsters.



"This is sadly further evidence that fraudsters are relentless in their pursuit of other people's money and will stop at nothing in an attempt to scam people.



“I can't stress enough to never, ever give out any personal or financial information to an unverified source via email or over the phone. If a supplier suggests they have changed an account number please ensure you are 100 per cent sure this is the case. Don’t take an email as proof.



"Please, be vigilant, and be on your guard."



Anyone concerned they have been a victim of a scam either report the matter to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. Police can also be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.



For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni