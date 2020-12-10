Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council leisure facilities re-open tomorrow

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council’s leisure facilities will re-open tomorrow (Friday December 11) for lane swimming and individual use of the Fitness Suites.

Advance pre-booking will be required for swimming and gym use.

This can be done via telephone to each site, online or through the CCG Leisure App.

We encourage all our users to download the app to their phone.

It contains a wealth of information and allows you to make bookings, view timetables, see revised opening hours and hear the latest news from your chosen centre.

If you prefer to book online go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/see-do/leisure-centres/online-registration

Council’s outdoor pitches will also re-open as per each sport’s Governing Body Return to Play protocols.

If you have any queries please use the relevant contact details below:

Coleraine Leisure Centre and Jim Watt Sports Centre

Email: clcreception@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

Ring: 028 7034 7202

Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre and Sheskburn Recreation Centre

Email: JDLCReceptionBallymoney@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

Ring: 028 2766 0260

Roe Valley Leisure Centre and Dungiven Sports Centre

Email: rvlc.information@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

Ring: 028 7776 4009