PSNI issue Covid notices to students in Portstewart

POLICE had cause to issue 15 Covid 4 notices and two Covid 2 notices in relation to a gathering involving students at a house in Portstewart during the early hours of Wednesday (December 9).

Neighbourhood Constable Jonny McKeever said: “A key role for police is to support our public health colleagues and the NI Executive to ensure we all play our part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and help save lives.

"It is disappointing and frustrating that on this occasion some people felt it was ok to disregard the regulations.

“We have worked closely with Ulster University throughout this term to provide students with advice and guidance on Council and government good neighbour guidelines and specific requirements around COVID-19 regulations.

"The University takes these breaches very seriously and its Covid 19 disciplinary process includes precautionary suspension and a mandatory Covid awareness course.

"We also acknowledge that many students are following the regulations and playing their part to keep the community safe," he added.