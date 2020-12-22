Wish for a safe and peaceful Christmas

POLICE in Causeway Coast and Glens are taking this opportunity to wish everyone in the District a safe and peaceful Christmas and New Year.

District Commander, Superintendent Ian Magee, said: “As many of us prepare for a Christmas period like no other, this is an opportunity for me as Commander to reflect back on some of the issues we have faced as a community this year in terms of policing and public safety.

“The current health pandemic has affected everyone and I want to first of all acknowledge that many families will be without loved ones as we approach the holiday period.

"As a police service, we have worked in support of our health care colleagues and other partners to help stop the spread of Covid 19 and protect our NHS.

"The police family has not been immune to the consequences of this virus and I would like to pay tribute to all front line staff across the public services for their contribution and commitment. Alongside the health pandemic, we have continued to respond to regular policing issues across the District.

“Overall crime is down in Causeway Coast and Glens and we continue to be one of the safest places to live and work. Of course, there are issues we need to work with the community on as we head into 2021.

"I am confident that early planning with partners will ensure we have a joined up approach to the seasonal issues ahead including the car cruises in our Ports, the impact of anti-social behaviour on our residents and our ongoing commitments to reducing death and injury on our roads and keeping our homes and businesses safe.

“An ongoing priority for us is disrupting the sale and supply of dangerous and illegal drugs and targeting those who cause the most harm in our communities. Our success relies on your active support and we know that the information you have provided this year has helped us take dangerous substances off the streets.

“Policing is a 365 day operation and the officers and staff in our District are committed to keeping everyone safe. The uplift in Neighbourhood officers this year has already made a significant impact on our ability to engage more with our communities and respond to your concerns. We look forward to building on those relationships with the community and our partners in 2021.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone in Causeway Coast and Glens a safe and peaceful Christmas. Please look after your friends and families and play your part to ensure we are in a better place to welcome in a New Year.”