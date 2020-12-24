Ministers welcome EU trade deal

FIRST Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have welcomed today’s announcement of a post Brexit trade deal.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The Executive has been united in supporting the need for a trading deal and I welcome the successful conclusion of these negotiations.

“This is the start of a new era in the relationship between the UK and the EU and in Northern Ireland we will want to maximise the opportunities the new arrangements provide for our local economy.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “While we have distinctly different political positions on leaving the EU, we are all agreed that it’s in no-one interests to leave without a deal, therefore this announcement is good news which will be welcomed across the whole island.

“As an Executive we will now need to consider the detail of the agreement because there will be many questions on what the agreement means for businesses and citizens and it is important they get that clarity.”

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, has also welcomed the deal.

“We congratulate David Frost, Michel Barnier and their teams for this landmark achievement, and we praise the courage of our political leaders in reaching a deal," he said.

“This will come as a huge relief to British business at a time when resilience is at an all-time low. But coming so late in the day it is vital that both sides take instant steps to keep trade moving and services flowing while firms adjust.

“Firms will immediately study the details, when they can, to understand the implications for their companies, customers and clients but immediate guidance from government is required across all sectors.

“Above all, we need urgent confirmation of grace periods to smooth the cliff edge on everything from data to rules of origin and we need to ensure we keep goods moving across borders.

“The UK has a bright future outside the European Union and with a deal secured we can begin our new chapter on firmer ground.”