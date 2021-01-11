Face mask sales raise vital funds for Marie Curie

SPAR NI was supporting end of life charity Marie Curie this Christmas by selling exclusive face coverings in stores across the country.

Masks were priced at £3 and every single penny will go directly to Marie Curie.

Anne Hannan, Partnerships Manager at Marie Curie said: “This year has been incredibly challenging, so the continued support from SPAR NI and their shoppers really means so much.

"We’re so excited about the exclusive facemasks, they look great and are very comfortable."

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at SPAR NI, said: “As frontline workers, we know how much of an impact the pandemic has had in our communities, and Marie Curie nurses have continued to provide their compassionate care throughout.

"We are very proud to be an official partner and to help fund the vital work they do for our neighbours.”