Man in seventies taken to hospital

A MAN aged in his 70’s is currently in a critical condition in hospital following a collision on the Millburn Road in Coleraine on Thursday afternoon.

The collision was reported to police at 1pm and involved a black Vauxhall Agila car and a bicycle.

The man, who was riding the bicycle, sustained head and upper body injuries as a result of the collision.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured footage on dash-cam to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 652 14/01/21.

The road was closed for some time before reopening.