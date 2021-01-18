Met Office Weather Warning

Heavy rain forecast - Tuesday 00:00 to Wednesday 12:00

Heavy rain has been forecast by the Met Office from Tuesday 00:00 to Wednesday 12:00

If you experience flooding, it can be reported using the link below

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/reporting-flooding

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130