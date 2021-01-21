We are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Limavady solicitor David Brewster.

David was our neighbour on Main Street and a regular contributor to the paper for many years through his weekly Limavady United match reports.

A spokesperson for Limavady United said: “Limavady United are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former vice chairman and long time club supporter David Brewster. Our thoughts go out to David’s friends and family at this sad time”.