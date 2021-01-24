Tributes continue to pour in for Roy Torrens

TRIBUTES are continuing to flood in for Irish Cricket stalwart Roy Torrens.

The popular 72-year-old passed away on Saturday at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

In a lengthy career with Ireland, Roy Torrens featured at various times as a player, team manager and president but always an inspiration.

The talented sportsman was a noted footballer in his younger days and played for a number of clubs including Derry City, Ballymena Utd and Coleraine.

He was also a successful businessman with interests in the hospitality trade on the north coast.

Ross McCollum, Chair of Cricket Ireland,led tributes to one of the most recognisable figures in the sport on this island.

"I am greatly saddened to learn of the loss of our great friend, Roy Torrens," he said.

"Roy was a truly remarkable character, an immense presence in Irish cricket, and a truly great friend - not just personally, but to many people within and outside the cricket family.

"He was a player, a team manager, a President and - most importantly - an inspiration to all he met.

"It goes without saying, but we will miss him greatly and our hearts go out to Joan, the family and his friends at this time," he added.

