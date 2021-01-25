Range announces launch of Iceland in Ballymena Store

The Range is to open a branch of frozen food retailers, Iceland, within its Ballymena store.

The opening will take place on Friday February 19.

The Iceland launch is part of an alliance formed between the two retailers in 2018 which has seen The Range add Iceland to over 70 of its stores and counting.

This addition to the Ballymena store will complement The Range’s selection of products, from cleaning supplies to pet essentials.

Alongside the launch, customers will notice that changes have been made to other departments around the store to make it easier for them to shop.

In line with current Government guidelines, additional measures are in-place to make it safe for staff and customers whilst in-store.

These include social distancing markers to help people stay a safe distance apart, sanitising stations at the entrance and contactless card payment where possible.