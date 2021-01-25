Large queues as Tim Horton's opens

THERE were large queues at the new Tim Horton's outlet on Monday morning as the restaurant opened for the first time.

In keeping with Covid-19 protocols, trading was restricted to the takeaway element of the business.

And for one lucky customer the opening was worth the wait.

The chain had promised the first person to visit the drive-thru when it opened at 7am a year's supply of free medium coffees - a prize worth an estimated £3,100.

And it was reported that the determined winner had queued outside the chain since 8pm on Sunday - a wait of almost 12 hours.

You'd definitely need a coffee after that...