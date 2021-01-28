Motorists urged to avoid road

Motorists urged to avoid road
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MOTORISTS are advised to avoid the Mollybrannon Road, Aghadowey which is currently blocked due to a fallen tree this morning.

Seek alternative routes.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130