Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

POLICE are continuing to investigate after a number of suspicious objects were found in the north Antrim area on Sunday morning.

The Bann Road between Agivey and Bendooragh was closed in both directions following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Later, both the Glenstall Road and the Balnamore Road were also closed after a second suspicious object was found.

Diversions remain in place whilst efforts are ongoing to examine both objects.

