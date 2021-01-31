Security alerts in north Antrim end

THE security alerts at Bann Road and Glenstall Road at Bendooragh near Ballymoney have ended.

A number of roads in the area were closed as police and ATO examined three suspicious objects which were discovered in the area on Sunday.

Two of the objects were found to be fireworks and the third object was nothing untoward.

All roads have now re-opened and officers would like to thank residents and road users in the area for their patience whilst they worked to ensure their safety.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 430 31/01/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.