Police investigate Coleraine shooting

DETECTIVES in Coleraine are investigating an incident in the town last night (Sunday).

Police received a report at 10:25pm that a window at a house in Laburnum Place had been smashed.

Officers responded and, when they attended and examined the scene, it was determined the damage had been caused by a gun shot.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: "Three people, two women and a man, were inside the property when the attack occurred.

"Thankfully, none of them were injured, but they have been left shocked and distressed.

"This could so easily have resulted in serious injury, or worse. The actions of whoever was behind this sinister attack were beyond reckless.

"We are continuing with our enquiries today and we are working to establish a motive. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw any suspicious activity, or who knows anything about this sinister attack, to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101 and quote reference number 1700 of 31/01/21."

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.