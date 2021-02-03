Police renew their appeal for information over hit and run

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

POLICE investigating a hit and run road traffic collision involving a van and a young cyclist in the Kurin Road area of Garvagh on Friday January 15 are renewing their appeal for witnesses.

Constable Stevenson said: “At around 1:45pm, it was reported that a small van described as being light blue or white in colour and a young cyclist were involved in the collision. The cyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries. It was reported that the driver of the van failed to stop at the scene.

“Police would like to speak with the driver of the van to help assist with their enquiries.

“We are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1677 15/01/21.”

