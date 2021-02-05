PAUL WATTERS: Smoked salmon and potato pancake

OUR resident chef, Paul Watters has been back in the kitchen and this week he has come up with a tasty recipe for a smoked salmon and potato pancake.

Here's how you can make it and what you need to serve it up!

Pancake mix - serves 4

1 egg

1 cup of self raising flour

2 potato peeled and grated

1/2 bunch of spring onions(washed and sliced)

Salt and pepper

1 cup of milk

For the salad

1 bag of mixed leaf salad salad

4 cherry tomatoes (cut in quarters)

1/2 red onion sliced

1 packet of smoked salmon (choice of brand)

Cream cheese mix

4 tablespoons of cream cheese

2 tablespoons of wholegrain mustard

To make the pancakes

Transfer the grated potatoes to a dry tea towel and squeeze any excess water out. Transfer to a large bowl.

Break in the egg and mix well, add the flour and mix again. Slowly add spring onion and gradually add milk (this should be a batter consistency).

Heat a large non stick pan to the stove bring up to a medium heat. Drizzle in a little oil (my tip - after you add the oil wipe with a sheet of kitchen paper as this will help prevent greasy pancakes).

Add approximately one tablespoon of the mix and cook for approximately three minutes each side until golden brown. Repeat

For the poached egg bring a small saucepan with 1/2 pint of water to the boil, add one tablespoon of white vinegar or the juice of one lemon and a pinch of salt. Whisk it together - this will create a whirlpool effect.

Add in your egg and take off the heat.

To make the salad

Place the mixed leaf in a large mixing bowl along with tomato and red onions and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle a little olive oil through the salad.

For the cream cheese mix, quite simply mix together! Add a little salt pepper to taste of your liking.

The presentation

In a large bowl or plate place the pancake at the bottom of the dish. Arrange your salad (through the salad you will find some baby spinach - reserve for the top of the egg).

Neatly place on the smoked salmon and while this is being done the egg will be cooked. Lift it out with a slotted spoon and dab onto a sheet of kitchen paper - this drains off any access water.

Place it on top of the salad, add the bit of baby spinach and some black pepper... and enjoy!

