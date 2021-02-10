North coast to feature in Adrian Dunbar's new show

IMAGES of our breathtaking coastline will be beamed into the homes of an estimated two million people across Britain when a new series – fronted by Fermanagh actor and Line of Duty star, Adrian Dunbar – features on Channel 5 tomorrow evening (Thursday).

The second episode of this two-part series follows Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar as he travels along the Causeway Coastal Route and the shores of Strangford Lough, reconnecting with our landscape and people.

The series was devised by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and supported by Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

Viewers will see Adrian visit places like Magilligan beach, Mussenden Temple, the Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Glenarm Castle, Mount Stewart House and Gardens and the Mourne Mountains.

He also meets with motorcycle star Michael Dunlop, chef Simon McCance, who cooks a dish using Glenarm’s Shorthorn beef, Alex ‘Achi’ Colgan, Carrick-a-Rede’s last fisherman as well as with several other friends along the way.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new TV series, Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland.

"With around two million people across Britain set to watch the programme, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland, reminding viewers of our spectacular coastline.

"It will help ensure that Northern Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective travellers, until such time as they can visit again.”