Glentoran v Coleraine one of three games to be called off

Glentoran v Coleraine one of three games to be called off
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE'S game against Glentoran at the Oval has been called off.

It is one of three Danske Bank Premiership games to be postponed because of the wintry weather.

Ballymena United's game at home to Linfield and Glenavon's trip to Warrenpoint Town are also off.

A pitch inspection will be held at Shamrock Park at 1pm with a view to the game taking place at the later time of 5pm.

So far, the two remaining games - Crusaders at home to Carrick Rangers and Larne at home to Dungannon Swifts - are on.

The latter will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Heavy snow on Saturday has affected many parts of the province causing widespread disruption.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130