Police name couple killed in road traffic collision

POLICE have named the woman and man who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Ballycastle on Friday evening (12 February) as Brigid Wilkinson and Owen McMullan.

Brigid, who was aged 21, was from Ballycastle and Owen, aged 25, was from Armoy.

Constable McKeever said: “The two-vehicle collision took place on the Moyarget Road and involved a blue Honda and silver Ford. It was reported to police just after 4.50pm.

“Sadly, both Brigid and Owen were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage that could assist our enquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1274 of 12/02/21.”

A female passenger was taken to hospital where she remains receiving treatment.

The Moyarget Road has since reopened to traffic.