Analysis of Covid-19 related deaths from March 2020 January 2021

THE Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has today published an updated analysis of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred (based on the date of death) in Northern Ireland between 1st March 2020 and 31st January 2021.

The statistics show that Covid-19 related deaths (2,546) accounted for 15.8% of all deaths in Northern Ireland over the 11 month period.

Age-standardised mortality rates (ASMRs) are used to directly compare mortality rates for different groups, including males with females, or regions, using the age structure of a standard population.

The Covid-19 related ASMR for March 2020 to January 2021 was 160.0 deaths per 100,000 persons. Males had a significantly higher rate of death linked to Covid-19: the ASMR for males was 196.7 deaths per 100,000 of the male population compared with 133.5 deaths per 100,000 females.

Of the 2,546 Covid-19 related deaths to date, 1,468 (57.7%) occurred between November 2020 and January 2021 inclusive (3 out of the 11 months). Monthly Covid-19 ASMRs per 100,000 were highest in January 2021 (50.1 for males and 32.7 for females) and lowest in August 2020 (1.9 for males and 0.6 for females).

From March 2020 to January 2021, Antrim & Newtownabbey Local Government District (LGD) had the highest Covid-19 related ASMR with 204.0 deaths per 100,000.

Over the period, March 2020 – August 2020, which broadly represents wave one of the pandemic, Covid‑19 related ASMRs were highest in Belfast LGD with 90.0 deaths per 100,000 while between September 2020 and January 2021, which would be considered as wave two, Derry City & Strabane LGD had the highest Covid-19 related ASMR with 142.1 deaths per 100,000.

Adjusting for differing age structures within the population, Covid-19 related ASMRs were highest for the 20% most deprived areas at 188.3 deaths per 100,000 population and lowest in the 20% least deprived areas at 137.5 deaths (per 100,000).

The highest Covid-19 related ASMR was found in urban areas (173.0 deaths per 100,000 population). This was significantly higher than ASMRs in areas categorised as rural (141.1 deaths per 100,000 population) and mixed urban/rural (139.5 deaths per 100,000 population).

Proportions of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland by country of birth are in line with proportions from the Northern Ireland 2011 Census and show that 88.9% of Covid-19 related deaths were of people born in Northern Ireland.

Of the 2,546 Covid-19 related deaths, 355 (13.9%) Covid-19 related deaths were persons of working age (aged 20-69), of which 74 (20.8%) and 53 (14.9%) had a reported occupation in the skilled trades and elementary occupations groups respectively.