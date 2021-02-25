Police appeal for information about Ballycastle stabbing

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following the report of a stabbing in Ballycastle this morning, Thursday 25 February.



Detective Sergeant Lorimer said: “We received a report at 7.50am that a man had been stabbed at a house in the Fogarty Crescent area of the town.



“The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.



“Three men, aged 26, 29 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to steal and grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody, assisting with our enquiries.



“Our enquiries continue and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 256 of 25/02/21.”



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org