Ryanair to return to Belfast City with 8 new routes for summer ’21.

Ryanair has announced it will return to Belfast City Airport after 11 years and is delighted to launch 8 new routes for summer ’21 connecting Belfast to a host of popular international summer destinations.

NI consumers can now book a sunshine getaway to summer favourites including Malaga (7 weekly), Mallorca (7w), Faro (7w), Alicante (7w), Barcelona (5w), Ibiza (2w), Milan Bergamo (2w) and Valencia (2w), flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s “zero change fee” offer should plans change.

To celebrate the return to Belfast City Airport, Ryanair has launched a seat sale, with fares available from just £14.99 for travel from June to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 6th March only on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said:

“We are delighted to make a return to Belfast City Airport this summer, having previously operated here in 2010. The UK Govt’s highly successful rollout of their vaccination programme gives customers the confidence that travel will be possible this summer and NI consumers now have 8 routes at low fares to some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Spain, Portugal and Italy to choose from.

To celebrate the launch of these 8 summer routes from Belfast City, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £14.99 for travel from June to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 6th March only on Ryanair.com. We look forward to welcoming NI customers on board our flights to the likes of Alicante, Barcelona, Milan and Valencia this summer. A much-deserved getaway is only a click away, so to avoid disappointment, we advise customers to act fast and book before these amazing low fares are snapped up.”

CEO of Belfast City Airport, Brian Ambrose said:

“This is excellent news for those in Northern Ireland considering a getaway this summer. The choice of routes offered by Ryanair will facilitate both city breaks and relaxing beach holidays for our passengers.

Travel has been significantly restricted over the last 12 months and as the vaccine rollout continues at pace and the restrictions ease, we expect there will be considerable demand for these routes, and we look forward to welcoming Ryanair customers through the terminal.”