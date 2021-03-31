Covid-19 related deaths and pre-existing conditions

THE Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has today published a report on pre-existing conditions associated with Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Between 1st March and 31st December 2020, there were 1,831 Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.

Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death (that is, the disease or injury which initiated the train of morbid events leading directly to death) for 1,626 deaths (88.8% of Covid-19 related deaths).

Pre-existing conditions are defined as any mention on the death certificate of a condition that pre-dated or was independent of Covid-19.

There were no pre-existing conditions for 157 of the 1,626 Covid-19 deaths (9.7%), while just over half (816) of Covid-19 deaths (50.2%) had one or two pre-existing conditions. On average, there were 2.4 pre-existing conditions per Covid-19 death.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was the most common pre-existing condition, appearing in 524 of the 1,626 Covid-19 deaths (32.2%). The next most common pre-existing conditions were diabetes (335 deaths) and hypertensive diseases (332).

During January and February 2021, a further 975 Covid-19 related deaths were registered.

Over the entire period between 1st March 2020 and 28th February 2021, there were 2,814 Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.

Covid-19 was reported in the causal chain of events leading to death for 2,451 deaths, and for 216 of these 2,451 deaths (8.8%), there were no pre-existing conditions.

At present, there is insufficient information to identify the number and type of pre-existing conditions over this entire twelve-month period.