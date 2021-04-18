Hargey launches Translation Hub

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has today launched a new Irish and Ulster-Scots Translation Hub.

The Hub, which will be based within the Department for Communities, will provide translation services for the nine Executive Departments, Arm’s Length Bodies, Local Government and Public Bodies.

Minister Hargey said: “I’m delighted to announce the launch of the Translation Hub. This is one of the commitments set out in the New Decade, New Approach document.

“The Hub will provide an important role in the translation and transcription services for Irish and Ulster-Scots,” Minister Hargey said.

“The inclusion of people and communities is at the heart of all we do. As the Minister with responsibility for the Irish and Ulster-Scots languages, I welcome the creation of this Translation Hub.”