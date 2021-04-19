Mourinho sacked by Tottenham

JOSE Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.

They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March.

Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Following the breaking news that Jose Mourinho has been sacked, Julian Nagelsmann is now the clear favourite to replace him as Spurs manager according to BetVictor.

The bookmaker is pricing the former RB Leipzig boss at 5/2, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers next in line at 8/1.

Rafa Benitez and current Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo are slight outsiders to replace Jose, with bother managers priced at 10/1.

Meanwhile, priced at 12/1, Diego Simeone, Steven Gerrard, Carlo Ancelotti, and Massimiliano Allegri haven't been completely written off yet.

Next Permanent Tottenham Manager Odds:

Julian Nagelsmann: 5/2

Brendan Rodgers: 8/1

Nuno Espirito Santo: 10/1

Rafa Benitez: 10/1

Diego Simone: 12/1

Steven Gerrard: 12/1

Carlo Ancelotti: 12/1

Massimiliano Allegri: 12/1