Vehicle stopped in Coleraine area

DETECTIVES from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the criminal activities of the North Antrim UDA have arrested a 24-year-old man during a proactive policing operation during which a vehicle was stopped in the Coleraine area on the evening of Monday April 19.

This man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in police custody at this time.

The vehicle was seized and two houses searched.

A number of items have been recovered for further examination.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “Investigating the criminal activities of North Antrim UDA remains a priority for The Paramilitary Crime Task Force and we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of them.

"They continue to commit human rights breaches against their victims, and their violent acts have no place in our communities. They act as if they are the judge and jury.

“My message is clear - we will pursue all avenues and bring those who hold their community to ransom before the courts.

"Working with our partners and communities we are committed to tackling the criminality carried out by these groups.



“We continue to ask for the public’s help, and appeal to anyone who has information that could assist our effort to contact police.

