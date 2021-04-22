Ballysally to host 'pop-up vaccination centre'

Ballysally has been chosen to host to a 'pop-up vaccination centre' next week for people over 40.

The move comes after Health Minister Robin Swann suggested some people are proving “harder to reach” than others.

The Chronicle understands Causeway Coast and Glens Council has been asked to facilitate vaccinations in Ballysally Community Centre.

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust told the Chronicle on Thursday: “The Health Minister, Robin Swann MLA has recognised that for a number of reasons it can be difficult for some people to access health care services, including the COVID vaccine, and he has encouraged Trusts to consider how best to reach out and encourage vaccine uptake.

“As a result we are piloting pop-up vaccination centres in some areas across the Trust.

“The first of these will be a local community pharmacy-led clinic on one day next week in the Ballysally Estate.

“This clinic will offer vaccinations to residents of the estate who are 40 years and over, in line with the current age cohort which is being vaccinated across Northern Ireland.”

Last week Robin Swann said he hoped pop-up centres would “encourage uptake” of he jab.