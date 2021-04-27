Debenhams Ballymena to open for last time

Debenhams has confirmed that its four stores in Newry, Ballymena, Rushmere and Belfast will reopen on 30th April to complete the final closing down sale.

The sale will offer incredible limited-time bargains, with up to 80% off fashion and home products and up to 70% off beauty and fragrance.

The Northern Ireland stores are reopening as part of Debenhams’ final stock liquidation process and will continue to trade until 15 May, when the stores will close permanently.

Customers will be able to find their nearest store and opening hours by visiting debenhamsstoreclosures.com. All Debenhams stores have been made Covid-secure, with appropriate hygiene and social distancing measures in place.

A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “This is the last chance for customers in Northern Ireland to visit their local Debenhams before our stores close for good. We will be reopening with a fantastic range of offers and discounts across all of our customers’ favourite brands and products. Stocks are limited and expected to sell out quickly so customers should visit their nearest store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”