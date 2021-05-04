Road traffic collision in Dungiven

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

MOTORISTS are asked to avoid the Legavallon Road in Dungiven due to a road traffic collision.

Local diversions are being put in place.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

