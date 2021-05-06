PSNI officers conduct search in Coleraine area

Detectives from Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA carry out search

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA have today (Thursday) conducted a search in the Coleraine area.

A number of items have been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “North Antrim UDA remain a priority for the PCTF due to the human rights abuse they carry in their local community.

“The North Antrim UDA claims to protect local people but, in reality, use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate for their own gain.

“Working with our partners and communities we are committed to tackling the criminality of these groups," he added.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

 

