Detectives investigate Coleraine arson incident

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following an arson incident at Drumard Drive in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, May 11).

Detective Sergeant Sarah Jane Moyne said: “Shortly after 4.05am, we received a report that a bin had been placed against doors of flats and set on fire.

"Police officers attended and extinguished the fire.

"Three people who were in the property at the time were safely evacuated by NIFRS and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

“Enquiries are continuing to establishment the circumstances surrounding these incidents and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, should contact detectives on 101 and quote reference number 144 of 11/05/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."