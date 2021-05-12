PSNI detectives arrest five men under Terrorism Act in Derry/Londonderry

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have today (Wednesday) arrested five men under the Terrorism Act in Derry/Londonderry.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Three men, aged 23, 52 and 62 years, have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday April 19.

“The 52-year-old man is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

“Two men, aged 48 and 59, have been arrested by Detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Constable Michael Ferguson, who was 21 and from Omagh, and was shot dead by the Provisional IRA whilst on duty in Shipquay Street in Derry/Londonderry at around 2pm on Saturday January 23 1993.

“The 62-year-old man will also be questioned by Legacy Investigation Branch Detectives as part of the ongoing investigation into Michael’s murder.

“The 59 and 62 year old men will also be questioned by Detectives from Kenova in connection with other historical matters.

“All five men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.”