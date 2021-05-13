Doing fine on 'Cloud Nine'

IT'S a dream many of us have entertained at one time or another – selling up and plumping for a life on the road.

And while it remains just that – a dream – for the majority of us, it has recently become reality for a well-known Portrush couple.

Dave and Sharon Schindler, erstwhile owners of the award-winning Shola Coach House Boutique Bed & Breakfast in Portrush, recently sold the six bedroom property after calling time on their successful business.

And promptly swapped it for a six metre van dubbed ‘Cloud Nine,' which the pair converted during lockdown.

As contrasts go, it's pretty extreme.

“It is a big change,” laughs Sharon, as she takes a call on the road towards Ballycastle.

“To be honest, we don't have much of a plan, we're just going to take it day by day and seen what happens.

“We had a fantastic time at Shola but we both just felt it was time for a change.

“We had a camper van about 20 years ago and with the B&B closed during lockdown we bought a van.

“Dave and I did a wee bit every day and it worked out well.

“We tend to do things on a whim but we have no regrets – life's an adventure and sometimes you've just got to take the plunge.”

To be fair, it's something they're used to – they bought the B&B on impulse during a holiday here from New Zealand, where they were living at the time.

And they promptly turned it into one of the most desirable locations on the north coast - in 2015, it was rated second best rated B&B in the world in the Travellers' Choice Awards and won numerous other awards.

“It's a brilliant house for entertaining and it's lovely to see it full of people again,” continues Sharon.

“We had the loveliest of guests and it was a privilege living on the north coast and making someone's day, every day.

“But we're looking forward to our next chapter in life. At the moment we're enjoying Northern Ireland but hopefully when restrictions allow we'd love to get to Europe.”

For now, the happy couple are taking advantage of their new-found freedom to discover parts of Ireland they never got the chance to see when they were busy working.

“We're used to being with each other 24/7 with the business but it will be a shock to the system I'm sure; ask us in a week's time how we're getting on,” adds Sharon.

“But for now we're loving life. When we bought the van it was a cumulus grey colour so we named it ‘Cloud Nine’. My mother always said I lived on ‘cloud nine’ anyway so it seemed pretty apt.

“For us, the name represents opportunities, freedom and independence and that's what we intend to do.”