PSNI officers conduct search in relation to North Antrim UDA

OFFICERS from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have today, Thursday 13 May, carried out a search at an address in the Ballybogey area of Ballymoney into the suspected activities of the North Antrim UDA.

A number of items were seized and these will now be subject to further forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “North Antrim UDA remain a priority for the PCTF due to the Human Rights abuses they carry in their local community.



"They claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate for their own gain.



"Police, working with our partners and communities, are committed to tackling the scourge of this type of organised criminality," he added.



Anyone with any information or concerns regarding criminality in the community can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.