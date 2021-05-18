New chapter as libraries prepare for reopening

AS libraries prepare to re-open from May 24, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey visited Libraries NI’s headquarters in Lisburn to see the services the community will be able to enjoy.

The Minister said: “Libraries are a vital resource at the heart of our communities. They are a hub for the community from the youngest to our oldest members with a wide range of traditional and digital services available to support all abilities.

“Libraries have continued to provide crucial services to people, many isolated and vulnerable, during this pandemic and I am pleased that once again people will be able to visit their local library.

“I would encourage you to continue to support your local library, and avail of the wide range of services when libraries reopen their doors to the public on May 24th.”

Minister Hargey was given a tour of the library by Libraries NI Chief Executive Jim O’Hagan.

Commenting on the Minister’s visit, Mr O’Hagan said: “We are very grateful for the Minister’s visit and we really appreciate her support both for the re-opening of libraries and the work that libraries have been doing throughout lockdown. I know that staff were encouraged and they look forward to welcoming customers back to browsing and using the study space in their local libraries from the 24 May.”