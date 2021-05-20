Executive confirms restrictions will be eased further on Monday

Significant relaxations to the Covid-19 restrictions will come into effect from Monday 24 May, the Executive has confirmed today.



Ministers said the easements will be immensely beneficial to families, communities and the economy, and urged everyone to stay safe as they enjoy more freedoms.



First Minister Arlene Foster said: “I’m pleased that we are in a position to confirm the opening of more parts of our society from Monday. After an anxious wait for many, this is great news for our people and our economy.

"I want to thank the public for their patience and perseverance and I commend all those sectors who have worked diligently to prepare for restart.



“There is no doubt that the impacts of the pandemic over the last year will continue to be felt deeply. But in moving forward, there is hope. Now is a time to look ahead and to enjoy these hard won freedoms safely. We must continue to do all we can as a community to keep ourselves and each other safe and I appeal to everyone to be cautious to help ensure we can keep heading in the right direction.”



Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This is a day of positive progress on our road to recovery as we have been able to confirm significant relaxations to the restrictions from Monday 24 May.



“As we begin to rebuild, we are very much focused on personal, societal and economic wellbeing. This latest set of easements will have wide-reaching benefits for individuals, families, businesses and workers. And after what has been an incredibly tough time for everyone, we want people to take the good of being able to do the things they have missed; whether that’s a meal out with friends, a visit to your parents’ house, a family day trip, or a dance class.



“As we look forward to better times, it is crucial that everyone continues taking steps to stop the virus from spreading. The last year has taught us that we can’t take anything for granted, so we are urging everyone to stay safe, be careful and help protect this good progress.”



The relaxations agreed by the Executive, which will come into effect on 24 May, are:



Home and community

Allow indoor visits in domestic settings

Up to 6 people from no more than 2 households

Does not include children under 12

Can be more if household has more than 6, but not more than 10

Overnight stays permitted

Removal of stay local message

Education and young people

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities

Indoor extra-curricular sports allowed

Outdoor inter-schools sports allowed

Day educational visits allowed

Culture, heritage and entertainment

Indoor visitor attractions can reopen

Includes amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas

Social distancing where possible

Risk assessment to maximum capacity

All contact details must be taken and retained



Provide limited in-library services in line with permitted gathering numbers

Sports and leisure activities

Indoor group exercise and training can resume

Includes soft play areas, leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, equestrian centres, venues relating to motor sport and activity centres.

Numbers limited to suit the venue

Social distancing where possible

Risk assessment to maximum capacity

All contact details must be taken and retained



The limit of 15;

The limit on squad training;

The requirement for outdoor sport being permitted only for those affiliated to a Governing body or an organisation that regulates a sport or sporting activity; and

The cap of 100 on competitive sporting events, and replace with an overall limit of 500 on all outdoor sporting events

No limits on numbers

Travel and tourism

Reopen the remainder of travel and tourism

All contact details must be taken and retained

Rooms/accommodation area booking in line with the permission re indoor domestic settings/bubbles

Shared facilities will reopen

Meeting rooms will be reopened - capacity will be to risk assessment maximum



Risk assessment for capacity

No restriction on top table

Other tables maximum of 10 (no household restriction)

Children under 12 excluded from table numbers

One dance permitted for the couple

Music same as for licenced venues

Hospitality

Reopen unlicensed and licensed premises indoors with mitigations

6 together from unlimited households (indoor and outdoor)

Children under 12 are not counted in the 6

More will be permitted per table, if all are from one household, to a maximum of 10

Table service only

All contact details must be recorded and retained.

Social distancing required – minimum of 1m.

Must stay at table – no gaming machines, pool tables, etc.;

Face coverings must be worn once no longer seated for any reason, for example, to go to the toilet

No meal requirement

No dancing

No live music

Music must be at ambient level to permit normal conversation

Risk assessment as per current regulations for outdoors

Other hospitality events

For example gala dinners, functions, ticketed or not

Capacity to risk assessment maximum

Subject to other indoor hospitality requirements e.g. table seating, contact details, music etc.

Conference facilities in tourism sector – the closure will be removed from the Regulations to allow use for other purposes to risk assessment capacity.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings