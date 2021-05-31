'Knitted Knockers' partner with Gordons

Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland have announced a new partnership with local Pharmacy Chain, Gordons Chemists

Joanne and Linda co-founders of Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland (KKNI) have been best friends since the age of five - over 51 years.

They found that many women who have undergone a mastectomy, struggle with their silicone breast prosthetic, finding it heavy and uncomfortable.

Joanne sought out a lightweight natural fibre alternative and came across Knitted Knockers.

Knitted Knockers are free, 100% cotton, hand-knit, breast prosthetics that can be worn in any bra.

Through Gordon's Chemists and Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland new partnership, a supply of FREE hand-knit, 100% cotton breast prosthetics are now available in selected Gordons Chemists throughout the province, whilst personal orders can be delivered to any Gordons Chemists near you in Northern Ireland.

Joanne Harris founded Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland on July 4, 2016 along with Linda Ferguson, Hope Graham, Anne Thompson, Janice Greer and Lauren Harris.

Everyone at Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland are volunteers.

They provide a space where people can come together to help and support breast cancer survivors to gain comfort, confidence and provide peer support.

They also work closely with breast care clinics throughout Northern Ireland.

They connect with volunteers through workshops, teaching traditional skills of knitting on 4 needles, crochet and sewing, resulting in the provision of free, soft, 100% cotton, hand knit breast prosthetics, crochet Swimming Knockers, Post-Surgery Cushions and Drain Bags.

By also fulfilling personal and breast care clinics orders, their services bring comfort and confidence to many breast cancer survivors - delivering 2500+ orders per year.

Joanne says: “The overwhelming response we have from ladies who use knitted knockers is that they are lightweight, comfortable, and that they are able to wear any style of top without being conscious of their prosthetic. Here are just some of the recent reviews we have received”

From Ros: “Jo, my new knocker is great. Feels just like my other breast and it looks perfect. Not self-conscious now. Thank you all. I love it. Ros xxx”

From Amber: “I just wanted to say that I received the knitted knockers, cushion and drain bags which are fabulous but apart from what it is to be given something that is handmade and to think that someone is thinking of me in the darkness of losing my breast just brightened my day so much.”

Joanne continued: “We are so grateful to partner with Gordons Chemists as this means that our free Knitted Knockers are more readily available to the people of Northern Ireland.

“We cannot thank Gordons enough for all their help and support. We are delighted to stock sizes A – E Cup sizes in Gordons Chemists Flagship Stores.

“We encourage everyone to just call-in store and collect your free 100% cotton, lightweight breast prosthetic. Huge thanks also goes to Gordons Chemists, as we are now able to deliver individual orders throughout their stores - province wide.

“ These can be ordered in their stores or via our email address knittedknockersofni@gmail.com”

Melanie Talbot (Marketing Manager for Gordons Chemists) stated: “We are delighted to partner with Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland. On average 1400 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Northern Ireland.

“This is a great initiative, which supports so many cancer patients, and we were more than happy to help this worthwhile cause by raising the profile and accessibility of their Knitted Knockers throughout Northern Ireland by stocking them in our stores.”

Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland are currently in the process of opening a Health and Well-being Breast Cancer & Community Centre in Lurgan and are currently seeking funding and sponsorship. If you are interested in helping, please email them at knittedknockersofni@gmail.com

Knitted Knockers, as well as their crocheted swimming knocker, will always be completely FREE to everyone who has had mastectomy surgery. So if you or anybody you know has had a mastectomy and is looking a more comfortable alternative to your current breast prosthetic, make sure to call into your local Gordons Chemists.

Gordons Chemists are Northern Irelands Largest independent Pharmacy, health & Beauty Chain with 54 stores in Northern Ireland and 9 stores in Scotland. Established in 1980 by brothers Robert and Neil Gordon the chain remains family owned and celebrated 40 years in business in 2020.